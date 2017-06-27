Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.06.2017 | 6:51 PM IST

Top Grossers Worldwide of 2017 – Tubelight beats Hindi Medium, claims the 5th rank

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
The Kabir Khan directed film Tubelight featuring Salman Khan – Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu released on Friday. The film which opened on 5550 screens (domestic 4350 + overseas 1200) has been doing brisk business at the box office, however, unlike conventional Salman Khan films that release around Eid, the box office collections of Tubelight have been rather tepid.

In this special report we take a look at the worldwide collections of Tubelight while comparing the same to some of the Worldwide Top Grossers of 2017. Collecting Rs. 110.11 cr at the global box office Tubelight ranks as the fifth highest grosser. Though the film doesn’t manage to surpass the previous releases like Raees that collected 281.44 cr, Badrinath Ki Dulhania that collected Rs. 200.34 cr, Jolly LLB 2 that collected Rs. 193.95 cr and Kaabil that collected Rs. 177.72 cr, it does surpass the other release Hindi Medium that collected Rs. 102.77 cr.

However, considering that Tubelight has managed to draw in this sum within three days of its release, the overall collections of the film are expected to be higher at the end of its theatrical run.

Movie Name – Box Office collections

Raees – Rs. 281.44 cr.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 200.34 cr.

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 193.95 cr.

Kaabil – Rs. 177.72 cr.

Tubelight – Rs. 110.11 cr.

Hindi Medium – Rs. 102.77 cr.

