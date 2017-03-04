Box Office: Worldwide Collections and Day wise breakup of Commando 2

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Commando-2-2

The Deven Bhojani directorial debut Commando 2, featuring Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma, Freddy Daruwala, Esha Gupta in the lead roles, released this week.

In this report, we take a look at the box office collections of Commando 2 while breaking them into day wise collections.

DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA

Day 1 (Fri)  – 5.14 Cr.

TOTAL (NETT)  5.14 Cr.

TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 7.14 Cr.

 

WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS

India – 7.14 Cr. – (As of 03-Mar-17)

TOTAL (WORLDWIDE GROSS)  7.14 Cr.

NOTE – * denotes trends / figures still being compiled
India figures are NETT. Overseas figures are GROSS.

Disclaimer: The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

