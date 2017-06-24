Box Office: Worldwide collections and day wise break up of Tubelight

On Friday, we saw the release of the Salman Khan – Zhu Zhu- Sohail Khan starrer Tubelight. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about one man’s faith and the belief in his faith.
In this special report we take a look at the worldwide collections of the film Tubelight, which released across 5550 screens (domestic 4350 + overseas 1200) while breaking the same into day wise collections.
DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA
Day 1 (Fri) – 21.15 Cr.
TOTAL (NETT) – 21.15 Cr.
TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 29.38 Cr.
WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS
India – 29.38 Cr. – (As of 23-Jun-17)
Australia – 0.28 Cr. – (As of 23-Jun-17)
New Zealand – 0.25 Cr. – (As of 23-Jun-17)
TOTAL (WORLDWIDE GROSS) – 29.91 Cr.
NOTE – * denotes trends / figures still being compiled
India figures are NETT. Overseas figures are GROSS.
Disclaimer: The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).