Box Office: Worldwide collections and day wise break up of Badrinath Ki Dulhania

The Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania released on Friday, after much hype and promotions the film took off on a good note with the audience liking the film. In fact, the film directed by Shashank Khaitan which is a sequel to the previous release Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has been doing brisk business in multiplex dominated makers.
In this report, we take a look at the box office collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania while breaking them into day wise collections.
DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA
Day 1 (Fri) – 12.25 Cr.
TOTAL (NETT) – 12.25 Cr.
TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 17.01 Cr.
WORLDWIDE COLLECTIONS
India – 17.01 Cr. – (As of 10-Mar-17)
TOTAL (WORLDWIDE GROSS) – 17.01 Cr.
NOTE – * denotes trends / figures still being compiled
India figures are NETT. Overseas figures are GROSS.
Disclaimer: The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).