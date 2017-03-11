Box Office: Varun Dhawan surpasses Akshay Kumar at the North America box office on Day 1 with Badrinath Ki Dulhania

After much talk and hype, this week saw the release of the Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film helmed by Shashank Khaitan has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release.
BADRINATH KI DULHANIA opened on a good note across all the territories in the international markets. The movie has surpassed the opening day collections of their earlier starrer HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA as well as this year’s release KAABIL as well as JOLLY LLB 2.
BADRINATH KI DULHANIA grossed 236k USD [1.57 cr.] at the North America box office on Day 1 whereas JOLLY LLB 2 had grossed approx. 191k USD on Day 1.
Breakup at the North America box office
U.S.A box office
199,309 USD [Rs. 1.32 cr.] from 134 screens
Canada box office
37,304 USD [Rs. 24.80 lacs] from 18 screens
Comparison with Jolly LLB 2 Day 1
U.S.A box office
159,037 USD [Rs. 1.06 crore] from 145 screens
Canada box office
32,626 USD [Rs. 21.80 lacs] from 24 screens