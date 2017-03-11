Box office update: Badrinath Ki Dulhania witnesses almost 30% growth, likely to end Day 2 around 16 cr.

Yesterday the Shashank Khaitan directed film Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt hit screens. After much hype and fanfare the film took off on a good note at the domestic box office with the audience taking a liking to the film. In fact the film managed to rake in Rs. 12.25 cr on day 1.
Echoing a similar if not better note, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has seen a growth of almost 30% on day 2 in theatres. Proving that content along with popular stars who boast of good chemistry goes a long way in drawing in the audience. Apart from this, reports also suggest that the film which caters mainly to the youth has been lapped up in both metros and mass dominated sectors as well, with not just multiplexes but single screens also showing an increase.
Though the business of Badrinath Ki Dulhania has witnessed a growth, the ongoing examination season has slightly dampened the overall footfalls at theatres. However, despite this, the film is expected to finish business on day 2 with approximately Rs. 16 cr. coming in.