Box Office: Understanding the economics of Bareilly Ki Barfi

A little over a week ago we saw the release of the film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao the film which was directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari opened on a good note despite the mixed reviews the film garnered.
In this box office report we take a closer look at the financials of the film to better understand the profitability of Bareilly Ki Barfi for its makers and the profit they stand to make on the same. Interestingly, the film which was made on a budget of Rs. 21 cr (which includes expenses of both CoP and P&A) managed to recover Rs. 23.92 cr till date, from which the makers of the film stand to make approximately Rs. 10.76 cr as the distributor share. Coupled with this the makers of Bareilly Ki Barfi have also earned Rs. 15 cr from the sale of Overseas, Satellite, Digital and Music rights of the film. Combined together the film has earned its makers a profit of Rs. 4.76 cr with a 22.69% rate of ROI (Return on Investment).
However, considering that Bareilly Ki Barfi continues to run in theatres, the eventual collections of the film as per expectation are estimated to close on Rs. 30 cr, ending with the makers turning a profit of Rs. 7.50 cr with a 35.71% rate of RoI.
Economics of Bareilly Ki Barfi
Cost Of Production and Marketing – 21 Cr.
TOTAL COST – 21 Cr.
India Theatrical Box Office – 23.92 Cr. (At the close of second Weekend)
Distributor’s share (A) – 10.76 Cr.
Overseas, Satellite, Digital and Music (B) – 15 Cr.
TOTAL RECOVERIES (A+B) – 25.76 Cr.
PROFIT – 4.76 Cr.
RETURN ON INVESTMENT (ROI) – 22.69%
Disclaimer:
The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).