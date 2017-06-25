Box Office: Tubelight stays flat on Saturday, collects 21.15 cr. on Day 2

For Tubelight to really shine bright in the long run, the need of the hour on Saturday was for the film to show at least 20% growth. The film had anyways seen below-expectations opening of Rs. 21.15 crore and hence for it to cover a long distance, it had to aim for Rs. 25 crore at the least on Friday. However, this didn’t quite happen as the film could bring in only Rs. 21.17 crore. There was some increment at single screens, though that was expected since Friday was low in this segment.
With this the overall numbers stand at Rs. 42.32 crore and though this is still close to what Badrinath Ki Dulhania had earned in its entire weekend [Rs. 43.05 crore], the fact remains that the Salman Khan starrer carried much bigger expectations.
There are now bigger challenges ahead for the film. Though in the ideal case scenario the film should have crossed the Rs. 100 crore milestone over the weekend before the big holiday of Eid on Monday, what remains to be seen is whether the film would manage to enter the Rs. 100 Crore Club at least after Monday. To achieve that the film still needs to collect over Rs. 55 crore more between today and tomorrow. Had the word of mouth been largely positive, this would have been a cakewalk since the capacity allows at least Rs. 30 crore each to come on both days even at 70% capacity. However that is looking tough now.
The film will definitely find a push in numbers today, especially during the evening and night shows due to tomorrow being a holiday. However for that the makers would have to hope that the word of mouth doesn’t go further south. While it is now looking increasingly tough for the film to enter Rs. 200 Crore Club, all eyes are on how quick and soon would the very first milestone of Rs. 100 crore Club get achieved.