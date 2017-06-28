Box Office: Tubelight on a slow track, collects Rs. 12 crore on Tuesday

After the extended weekend didn’t yield much for Tubelight and the film could gather just Rs. 83.86 crore, the weekdays have further brought the film to a slow track. The film had a fall from its Friday collections of Rs. 21.15 crore and could bring in only Rs. 12 crore. This was actually on the cards when the Eid holiday on Monday [Rs. 19.09 crore] too stayed below Friday when it should actually have been the biggest day for the film.
The film currently stands at Rs. 96.86 crore and the trending so far clearly states that the audience at large has given the Salman Khan starrer a cold shoulder. The manner in which the film is currently going, even Rs. 150 crore lifetime is out of question. As a matter of fact, the challenge for the film would be to eventually go past the Rs. 140 crore lifetime total of Dabangg. That was the film which started it all for Salman Khan back in 2010 when the golden period began for him. From Dabangg till Sultan, he has given 10 back to back Superhits and Blockbusters. However, Tubelight is turning out to be a commercial disappointment.
During this duration, the lowest grosser for Salman Khan has been Jai Ho [Rs. 115 crore] and that number would be comfortably crossed. While that would be the only solace, the fact also remains that Tubelight is a much costlier product. Meanwhile, the film is also seeing one of the slowest marches towards the Rs. 100 crore mark.
By all means, Tubelight has turned out to be an unexpected jolt at the Box Office for industry at large and hopefully it would be an exception before other biggies bombard theatres in weeks and months to come.