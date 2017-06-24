Bollywood Hungama
Box Office: Tubelight is Kabir Khan’s 3rd highest opening day grosser

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Tubelight (13)

The maverick filmmaker Kabir Khan’s latest directorial venture Tubelight hit screens on Friday. Starring Salman Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu along with Sohail Khan the film took off to a decent start despite the pre Eid lull.

In this box office report we take a look at the opening day collections of Tubelight while comparing the same to Kabir Khan’s previously released films. Collecting Rs. 21.15 cr Tubelight, which was released across 5550 screens (domestic 4350 + overseas 1200), ranks as the filmmaker’s third highest opening day grosser. Occupying the top two slots on this list are Kabir’s previous ventures like Ek Tha Tiger that collected Rs. 32.93 cr, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan that collected Rs. 27.25 cr.

However, on the other hand Tubelight has far surpassed the opening day collections of Kabir other film Phantom that featured Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif that had collected just Rs. 8.46 cr on its opening day.

Box office at a glance

Ek Tha Tiger – Rs. 32.93 cr

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs. 27.25 cr

Tubelight – Rs. 21.15 cr

Phantom – Rs. 8.46 cr

