Box Office: Tubelight crosses Rs. 83.86 crore in 4 days, weekdays are crucial

Eid holiday has helped Tubelight score yet another Rs. 20 crore+ day at the Box Office. The film managed to bring Rs. 19.09 crore more on Monday and that was primarily due to Salman Khan‘s loyal fan-base stepping in theatres. This was always on the cards, though the need of the hour for the film was to enjoy Rs. 30 crore+ day on Sunday as well as Monday, which didn’t really happen, as was evident with the trending on Friday and Saturday.
Tubelight currently stands at Rs. 83.86 crore and ideally these had to be the weekend numbers between Friday-Sunday, before Eid was to turn really huge for the Kabir Khan flick. Monday was practically the last big day that the film could have enjoyed since trending from Tuesday onwards would be on the sheer basis of content. These are going to be three regular weekdays now and the makers would be hoping that the film sustains decently enough to add on at least Rs. 30 crore more before the second week begins. Ideally this should be possible since Tubelight is practically the only film in the running at theatres [4000+ screens].
Once that happens, Tubelight would have gone past the lifetime score of Jolly LLB 2 [Rs. 117 crore] and emerge as the second biggest grosser of 2017 already after Raees [Rs. 137.51 crore]. Eventually, it would go past this number too during the second week. However, what has to be seen now is how much further to that score would Tubelight eventually end up at. It would be weekdays that would be crucial for Tubelight to score a lifetime of anything over Rs. 150 crore.