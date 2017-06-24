Box Office: Tubelight collects 21.15 cr; becomes 19th All Time Top Opening Day grosser

The Salman Khan – Zhu Zhu – Sohail Khan starrer Tubelight that was directed by Kabir Khan released on Friday. The film which has been one of the most keenly awaited releases and widely promoted films took off on a good note.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening day collections of Tubelight that released across 5550 screens (domestic 4350 + overseas 1200), while comparing the same to the collections of previously released films till date. Collecting Rs. 21.15 cr on opening day Tubelight ranks as the 19th All Time Top Opening Day grosser. Not surprisingly, the film which released like most Salman Khan starrers, around Eid has been affected a bit by the mixed reviews it has received.
The opening day collections of Tubelight do not manage to surpass previous releases like Happy New Year that collected Rs. 44.97 cr, Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion that had collected Rs. 41 cr, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that had collected Rs. 40.35 cr, Sultan that had collected Rs. 36.54 cr, Dhoom 3 that had collected Rs. 36.22 cr, Chennai Express that had collected Rs. 33.12 cr, Ek Tha Tiger that had collected Rs. 32.93 cr, Singham Returns that had collected Rs. 32.09 cr and Dangal that had collected Rs. 29.78 cr to name a few.
On the other hand the collections of Tubelight do out beat other films like Dabangg 2 that had collected Rs. 21.10 cr, Dilwale that had collected Rs. 21.00 cr, Singh Is Bliing that had collected Rs. 20.67 cr, Raees that had collected Rs. 20.42 cr, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that had collected Rs. 19.45 cr, Fan that had collected Rs. 19.20 cr and Ra.One that had collected Rs. 18.50 cr.
