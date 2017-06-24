Box Office: Tubelight becomes Salman Khan’s 6th Highest opening day grosser

The Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu starrer Tubelight that has been directed by Kabir Khan hit screens on Friday. The film which witnessed a wide release across 5550 screens (domestic 4350 + overseas 1200) has opened on a decent note at the box office; however, the film has received mixed reviews from the critics.
In this box office report we take a look at the Opening Day collections of Tubelight while comparing the same to Salman Khan’s previously released films. Despite the hype and promotions surrounding Tubelight, the film that has collected just Rs. 21.15 cr on its opening day ranks as the actor’s seventh highest opening day grosser. In fact the opening day collections of Tubelight fail to surpass Salman Khan’s previous releases like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo that collected Rs. 40.35 cr, Ek Tha Tiger that collected Rs. 32.93 cr, Bajrangi Bhaijaan that collected Rs. 27.25 cr, Kick that collected Rs. 26.40 cr, and Bodyguard that collected Rs. 21.60 cr.
However, Tubelight does manage to outperform Salman Khan’s other films like Dabangg 2 that collected Rs. 21.10 cr , Jai Ho that collected Rs. 17.55 cr, Dabangg that collected Rs. 14.50 cr. But since, Tubelight, like most of the actor’s releases has hit screens around Eid, enjoys an extended weekend, all that is left to be seen is whether the total collections of Tubelight manage to set new records.
Movie Name – Box Office collections
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Rs. 40.35 cr
Ek Tha Tiger – Rs. 32.93 cr
Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs. 27.25 cr
Kick – Rs. 26.40 cr
Bodyguard – Rs. 21.60 cr
Tubelight – Rs. 21.15 cr
Dabangg 2 – Rs. 21.10 cr
Jai Ho – Rs. 17.55 cr
Dabangg – Rs. 14.50 cr