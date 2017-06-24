Box Office: Tubelight beats Raees; registers the 2nd highest opening day of 2017 after Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (Hindi)

The Salman Khan starrer Tubelight after much talk finally hit screens on Friday. The film which marks the reunion of the director – actor duo of Kabir Khan and Salman Khan after their last cinematic outing Bajrangi Bhaijaan has also been one of the most awaited releases in the recent past.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening day collections of Tubelight that released across 5550 screens (domestic 4350 + overseas 1200) ranks as the second highest opening day grosser of 2017. Collecting Rs. 21.15 cr the film that also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu has managed to surpass previous releases like the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that collected Rs. 20.42 cr, the Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 that collected Rs. 13.2 cr, Badrinath Ki Dulhania that collected Rs. 12.25 cr, Kaabil that collected Rs. 10.43 cr and Half Girlfriend that collected Rs. 10.27 cr.
However, the collections of Tubelight despite the hype surrounding the film does not manage to out beat the mega money spinner Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion that collected Rs. 41 cr from its Hindi version alone.
Movie Name – Box Office collections
Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion – Rs. 41 cr
Tubelight – Rs. 21.15 cr
Raees – Rs. 20.42 cr
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 13.2 cr
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 12.25 cr
Kaabil – Rs. 10.43 cr
Half Girlfriend – Rs. 10.27 cr