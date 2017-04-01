Box Office: Trapped collects Rs. 5 lakhs in Week 2

The thriller Trapped starring Rajkumar Rao released two week ago. The film which was never really expected to set box office benchmarks in terms of collections has remained a low key earner. In fact despite receiving overall positive critic feedback the film did not manage to entice the audience.
After collecting Rs. 2.28 cr in its opening week which also includes Rs. 3 lakhs from paid previews, Trapped has managed to collect a further Rs. 5 lakhs in its second week. With this the total collections of Trapped currently stands at Rs. 2.33 cr.