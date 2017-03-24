Box Office: Trapped collects 2.28 cr in Week 1

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Trapped collects 2.28 cr in Week 1

The Rajkumar Rao starrer Trapped that tells a gritty story of a man stranded in an apartment for days released last week. After receiving mixed reviews from the critics the film did not fare too well with the audience.

In fact Trapped managed to collect just Rs. 3 lakhs from the paid previews on Thursday last week, followed by another Rs. 1.41 cr coming in over the weekend. However, the following week days did not see the film performing any better at the box office with a total of Rs. 2.35 cr coming in at the end of the first week which also includes the collections from paid previews.

Trapped box office at a glance

Day 1 (Fri) – 26 lakhs

Day 2 (Sat) – 47 lakhs

Day 3 (Sun) – 69 lakhs

Day 4 (Mon) – 23 lakhs

Day 5 (Tue) – 21 lakhs

Day 6 (Wed) – 19 lakhs

Day 7 (Thu) – 21 lakhs

Total: 2.28 cr. (inclusive of 3 lakhs as paid previews collection)

