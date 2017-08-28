Bollywood Hungama
Box Office: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest grosser after Rowdy Rathore, Bareilly Ki Barfi brings in moolah too

By Joginder Tuteja

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha (7)

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha continued to bring in moolah in its third weekend as well with Rs. 4.50 crore* coming in. Even though there was a plethora of new releases with A Gentleman leading the show, the Akshay Kumar stayed stable and brought in the kind of numbers that were on the expected lines.

The film has touched Rs. 129 crore* now and with this the film has become Akshay Kumar’s second highest grosser ever after Rowdy Rathore [Rs. 133 crore] in just 17 days. In the process, it has gone past lifetime records set by Airlift [Rs. 129 crore] and Rustom [Rs. 128 crore].

Meanwhile Bareilly Ki Barfi continued to bring in moolah too and had Rs. 5.20 crore added to its total. The film has collected Rs. 23.92 crore so far. While Ayushmann Khurranna would be keeping his fingers crossed to see if the film emerges as a bigger success than Dum Laga Ke Haisha [Rs. 30 crore], Kriti Sanon can be rest assured that the film would fare better than her last release Raabta [Rs. 25.67 crore]. As for Rajkummar Rao, the film is already a much bigger success than his last release in the same genre, Dolly Ki Doli [Rs. 21 crore].

 

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

