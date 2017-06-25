Bollywood Hungama
Box Office: Territory wise breakup of Tubelight Day 1

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Tubelight (12)

On Friday we finally saw the release of the much talked about and highly anticipated Salman Khan filmTubelight. Directed by Kabir Khan the film which also features Sohail Khan and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu opened on a decent note at the domestic box office.

In this special report we take a look at the collections of Tubelight on Day 1 while breaking the same into a territory wise listing. Released across 5550 screens (domestic 4350 + overseas 1200)Tubelight manged to earn Rs. 21.15 cr on Day 1. From this the Mumbai circuit alone makes up for 27.66% of collections with Rs. 5.85 cr coming in. The territories of Delhi-U.P and Punjab follow with 21.75% and 13.14%.

Evident from this is the clear fact that contrary to usual Salman Khan starrers that work massively in the mass sectors, Tubelight seems to be working in metro cities and multiplexes.

Territory-wise breakup for Tubelight – Day 1

Territories Collections (INR Cr.) %age breakup
Mumbai 5.85 27.66%
Delhi U.P. 4.6 21.75%
Punjab 2.78 13.14%
Rajasthan 1.13 5.34%
Mysore 1.1 5.20%
CP 1.1 5.20%
Nizam Andhra 1 4.73%
Bengal 1 4.73%
CI 0.8 3.78%
Bihar 0.57 2.70%
Tamil Nadu & Kerala 0.47 2.22%
Orissa 0.42 1.99%
Assam 0.33 1.56%
TOTAL 21.15

 

New notification