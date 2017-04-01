Box Office: Territory wise break up of Naam Shabana – Day 1

The Taapsee Pannu – Akshay Kumar starrer Naam Shabana released yesterday. The much talked about and highly anticipated film which is a prequel to the previous actioner Baby has been the talk of the town since its announcement.
In this special report, we analyze the performance of the Shivam Niar directed film Naam Shabana at the box office while breaking the same into a territory wise segmentation.
Territory-wise breakup for Naam Shabana – Day 1
|Territories
|Collections (INR Cr.)
|%age breakup
|Mumbai
|1.92
|37.50%
|Delhi U.P.
|1.05
|20.51%
|Punjab
|0.55
|10.74%
|Bengal
|0.28
|5.47%
|Mysore
|0.25
|4.88%
|CP
|0.21
|4.10%
|Nizam Andhra
|0.2
|3.91%
|Rajasthan
|0.2
|3.91%
|CI
|0.18
|3.52%
|Bihar
|0.1
|1.95%
|Orissa
|0.06
|1.17%
|Tamil Nadu & Kerala
|0.06
|1.17%
|Assam
|0.05
|0.98%
|Nepal
|0.01
|0.20%
|TOTAL
|5.12