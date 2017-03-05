Box Office Territory-wise break up of Commando 2 – Day 2

On Friday we saw the release of the Vidut Jammwal starrer Commando 2 which is a sequel to the 2013 film Commando. While the first film was well received by the audience, Commando 2 seems to have started on an average note.
In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Commando 2 on Day 2 while breaking the same into a territory wise chart to better understand the markets where the film performed better.
Territory-wise breakup for Commando 2 – Day 2
|Territories
|Collections (INR Cr.)
|%age breakup
|Mumbai
|1.52
|34.39%
|Delhi U.P.
|0.77
|17.42%
|Punjab
|0.41
|9.28%
|Rajasthan
|0.26
|5.88%
|Nizam Andhra
|0.23
|5.20%
|CP
|0.22
|4.98%
|CI
|0.2
|4.52%
|Bengal
|0.2
|4.52%
|Bihar
|0.18
|4.07%
|Mysore
|0.18
|4.07%
|Orissa
|0.11
|2.49%
|Assam
|0.06
|1.36%
|Nepal
|0.04
|0.90%
|Tamil Nadu & Kerala
|0.02
|0.45%
|Tamil and Telugu version
|0.02
|0.45%
|TOTAL
|4.42