Box Office Territory-wise break up of Commando 2 – Day 2

On Friday we saw the release of the Vidut Jammwal starrer Commando 2 which is a sequel to the 2013 film Commando. While the first film was well received by the audience, Commando 2 seems to have started on an average note.

In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Commando 2 on Day 2 while breaking the same into a territory wise chart to better understand the markets where the film performed better.

Territory-wise breakup for Commando 2 – Day 2

Territories Collections (INR Cr.) %age breakup
Mumbai 1.52 34.39%
Delhi U.P. 0.77 17.42%
Punjab 0.41 9.28%
Rajasthan 0.26 5.88%
Nizam Andhra 0.23 5.20%
CP 0.22 4.98%
CI 0.2 4.52%
Bengal 0.2 4.52%
Bihar 0.18 4.07%
Mysore 0.18 4.07%
Orissa 0.11 2.49%
Assam 0.06 1.36%
Nepal 0.04 0.90%
Tamil Nadu & Kerala 0.02 0.45%
Tamil and Telugu version 0.02 0.45%
TOTAL 4.42

