Box Office Territory-wise break up of Commando 2 – Day 1

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Commando-2-(2+)

On Friday we saw the release of the Vidut Jammwal starrer Commando 2 which is a sequel to the 2013 film Commando. While the first film was well received by the audience, Commando 2 seems to have started on an average note.

In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Commando 2 on its opening day while breaking the same into a territory wise chart to better understand the markets where the film performed better.

Though the film is aimed primarily at single screen going audiences in mass sectors, the territory of Mumbai make up for approximately 30.93% of the film’s total collections, while the Delhi UP sector comes in second making up for 17.90% of the total collections of Commando 2.

Territory-wise breakup for Commando 2 – Day 1

Territories Collections (INR Cr.) %age breakup
Mumbai 1.59 30.93%
Delhi U.P. 0.92 17.90%
Punjab 0.45 8.75%
CP 0.36 7.00%
Nizam Andhra 0.3 5.84%
Rajasthan 0.28 5.45%
CI 0.26 5.06%
Bihar 0.26 5.06%
Bengal 0.25 4.86%
Mysore 0.16 3.11%
Orissa 0.14 2.72%
Assam 0.1 1.95%
Tamil Nadu & Kerala 0.04 0.78%
Tamil and Telugu version 0.03 0.58%
TOTAL 5.14

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

Karan-Johar

BREAKING: Karan Johar becomes a father to…

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma makes her ‘debut’ as rapper…

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta to play a 14 year old in Jagga…

Bony

Boney Kapoor’s twitter account hacked by…

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reacts to the death threats…

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will play a dwarf unlike…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification