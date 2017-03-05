Box Office Territory-wise break up of Commando 2 – Day 1

On Friday we saw the release of the Vidut Jammwal starrer Commando 2 which is a sequel to the 2013 film Commando. While the first film was well received by the audience, Commando 2 seems to have started on an average note.
In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Commando 2 on its opening day while breaking the same into a territory wise chart to better understand the markets where the film performed better.
Though the film is aimed primarily at single screen going audiences in mass sectors, the territory of Mumbai make up for approximately 30.93% of the film’s total collections, while the Delhi UP sector comes in second making up for 17.90% of the total collections of Commando 2.
Territory-wise breakup for Commando 2 – Day 1
|Territories
|Collections (INR Cr.)
|%age breakup
|Mumbai
|1.59
|30.93%
|Delhi U.P.
|0.92
|17.90%
|Punjab
|0.45
|8.75%
|CP
|0.36
|7.00%
|Nizam Andhra
|0.3
|5.84%
|Rajasthan
|0.28
|5.45%
|CI
|0.26
|5.06%
|Bihar
|0.26
|5.06%
|Bengal
|0.25
|4.86%
|Mysore
|0.16
|3.11%
|Orissa
|0.14
|2.72%
|Assam
|0.1
|1.95%
|Tamil Nadu & Kerala
|0.04
|0.78%
|Tamil and Telugu version
|0.03
|0.58%
|TOTAL
|5.14