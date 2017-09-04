Box Office: Shubh Mangal Savdhan has a ‘shubh’ weekend collects Rs. 14.46 cr

For Shubh Mangal Savdhan, it has turned out to be a ‘shubh’ weekend at the Box Office, what with 14.46 crore coming in. From a start of Rs. 2.71 crore, this is a very good progress as continued increase in numbers means that weekdays would be stable as well.
It is turning out to be an interesting season for Ayushmann Khurranna since he has two of films releasing in a matter of a fortnight and practically doing similar business with same target audience base. In fact when the promos of Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan were running together, there were some sorts of apprehensions around whether it would be wise to have the two releases arrive so close to each other. However, the fact that audiences have welcomed both these films means it all turned out to be well eventually.
Bareilly Ki Barfi had a weekend of Rs. 11.52 and had then stayed stable during the weekdays to bring in Rs. 18.72 crore. Though this kind of figure as a lifetime total would also have helped the Krishika Lulla and Aanand L. Rai film sail through as well, Shubh Mangal Savdhan would go much ahead of this once its first week comes to a close.
All said and done, a productive weekend for Bollywood where Shubh Mangal Savdhan is working with its target audience, and is doing business as was expected out of it.