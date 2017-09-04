Bollywood Hungama
Box Office: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Day 4 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Shubh Mangal Savdhan Day 4

After last week’s cluttered release with multiple films hitting screens this week we see a somewhat clearer release pattern with just two releases in the form of SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN and BAADSHAHO. SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is a remake of South film and has released across 250 screens in the overseas markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on Day 4 (Monday).

Australia box office
3,808 USD [Rs. 2.43 lacs] from 19 screens

New Zealand box office
490 USD [Rs. 31,367] from 3 screens

