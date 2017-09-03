Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.09.2017 | 8:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Box Office: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Day 3 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Shubh-Mangal-Saavdhan-(1+)-copy

After last week’s cluttered release with multiple films hitting screens this week we see a somewhat clearer release pattern with just two releases in the form of SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN and BAADSHAHO. SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is a remake of South film and has released across 250 screens in the overseas markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on Day 3 (Sunday).

Australia box office
4,224 USD [Rs. 2.69 lacs] from 13 screens

New Zealand box office
1,416 USD [Rs. 90,376] from 3 screens

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

WHOA! Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra…

REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to play a dynamic…

Here’s how Akshay Kumar will be celebrating…

Indu Sarkar to open the 15th Annual…

Esha Deol to tie the knot again

Arjun Rampal is the star attraction at…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification