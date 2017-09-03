Box Office: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Day 3 in overseas

After last week’s cluttered release with multiple films hitting screens this week we see a somewhat clearer release pattern with just two releases in the form of SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN and BAADSHAHO. SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is a remake of South film and has released across 250 screens in the overseas markets.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on Day 3 (Sunday).
Australia box office
4,224 USD [Rs. 2.69 lacs] from 13 screens
New Zealand box office
1,416 USD [Rs. 90,376] from 3 screens