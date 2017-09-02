Box Office: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Day 2 in overseas

After last week’s cluttered release with multiple films hitting screens this week we see a somewhat clearer release pattern with just two releases in the form of SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN and BAADSHAHO. SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is a remake of South film and has released across 250 screens in the overseas markets.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on Day 2 (Saturday).
Australia box office
11,080 USD [Rs. 7.07 lacs] from 23 screens
New Zealand box office
1,580 USD [Rs. 1 lacs] from 2 screens