Box Office: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Day 1 in overseas

After last week’s cluttered release with multiple films hitting screens this week we see a somewhat clearer release pattern with just two releases in the form of SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN and BAADSHAHO. SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN that stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar is a remake of South film and has released across 250 screens in the overseas markets.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan on Day 1 (Friday).
Australia box office
3,860 USD [Rs. 2.46 lacs] from 12 screens
New Zealand box office
1,041 USD [Rs. 66,546] from 4 screens