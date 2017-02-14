Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Day 21 overseas box office collections

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Day 21 overseas box office collections

Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a massive fan following across the seas, in fact the actor’s previous film bear witness to this fact with the immense collections they have managed to rake in. Now, unlike the conventional release pattern that sees Bollywood films releasing a day earlier in the overseas markets, the Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Raees on Day 21 (Tuesday).

Australia box office
819 USD [Rs. 54,720] from 5 screens

New Zealand box office
180 USD [Rs. 12,026] from 2 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

