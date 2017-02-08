Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Day 15 overseas box office collections

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Day 15 overseas box office collections

Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a massive fan following across the seas, in fact the actor’s previous film bear witness to this fact with the immense collections they have managed to rake in. Now, unlike the conventional release pattern that sees Bollywood films releasing a day earlier in the overseas markets, the Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets.

According to reports, Raees has grossed approx. 6.7 mil. USD [Rs. 45.63 cr.] crores in overseas in just 4 days of its release

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Raees on Day 15 (Wednesday).

Australia box office
2,021 USD [Rs. 1.35 lacs] from 15 screens

New Zealand box office
667 USD [Rs. 44,719] from 5 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Arshad Warsi speaks up on Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 legal controversy news

Arshad Warsi speaks up on Akshay…

Priyanka_Meera

Did Priyanka Chopra help cousin Meera Chopra…

Fawad

Fawad Khan finally opens up about…

Harshwardhan

“‘Joota maaru utaarke?”-…

Boman Irani to turn judge of reality show for kids news

Boman Irani to turn judge of reality show…

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s mother admitted in the same hospital news

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s mother admitted in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification