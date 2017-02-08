Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Day 14 overseas box office collections

Raees becomes Shah Rukh Khan 3rd highest opening week grosser

Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a massive fan following across the seas, in fact the actor’s previous film bear witness to this fact with the immense collections they have managed to rake in. Now, unlike the conventional release pattern that sees Bollywood films releasing a day earlier in the overseas markets, the Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets.

According to reports, Raees has grossed approx. 6.7 mil. USD [Rs. 45.63 cr.] crores in overseas in just 4 days of its release

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Raees on Day 14 (Tuesday).

Australia box office
8,989 USD [Rs. 6.05 lacs] from 21 screens

New Zealand box office
1,513 USD [Rs. 1.01 lacs] from 10 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

