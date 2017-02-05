Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Day 12 overseas box office collections

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Day 12 overseas box office collections

Shah Rukh Khan has always enjoyed a massive fan following across the seas, in fact the actor’s previous film bear witness to this fact with the immense collections they have managed to rake in. Now, unlike the conventional release pattern that sees Bollywood films releasing a day earlier in the overseas markets, the Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets.

According to reports, Raees has grossed approx. 6.7 mil. USD [Rs. 45.63 cr.] crores in overseas in just 4 days of its release

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Raees on Day 12 (Sunday).

Australia box office
12,289 USD [Rs. 8.25 lacs] from 19 screens

New Zealand box office
6,686 USD [Rs. 4.49 lacs] from 11 screens

NOTE – Some screens yet to report.

