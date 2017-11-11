Bollywood Hungama
Box Office: Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Day 2 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Shaadi-Mein-Zaroor-Aana-005-(14)

The Rajkummar Rao – Kriti Kharbanda starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana hit screens in the overseas markets a day before it’s domestic release on Friday.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of the Ratnaa Sinha directed film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana while breaking the same into a day wise breakup chart.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana on Day 2 (Saturday).

New Zealand box office
1,800 USD [Rs. 1.17 lacs] from 7 screens

