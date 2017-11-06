Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.11.2017 | 9:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Box Office: Secret Superstar Day 19 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Secret Superstar Day 19 in overseas

Aamir Khan decided to bring his Secret Superstar on Diwali day i.e. Thursday. Since this is considered to be one of the lowest potential days for a film to bring in audience, the only explanation that one has is that this could be the way to help fetch good word of mouth a day before the real week begins on Friday. In fact Thursday could well be considered akin to that of ‘Paid Previews’

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections [1090 screens] of Secret Superstar on Day 19 (Monday).

Australia box office
2,018 USD [Rs. 1.30 lacs] from 10 screens

New Zealand box office
151 USD [Rs. 9,760] from 4 screens

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Box Office: Ittefaq has a good weekend…

Golmaal Again collects approx. 6.76 mil. USD…

Box Office: Dangal nears 27 mil. HK$ at the…

Box Office: Golmaal Again Day 18 in overseas

Box Office: Ittefaq Day 4 in overseas

Box Office: Ittefaq Day 3 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification