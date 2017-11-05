Bollywood Hungama
Box Office: Secret Superstar Day 18 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Secret Superstar1 (2)

Aamir Khan decided to bring his Secret Superstar on Diwali day i.e. Thursday. Since this is considered to be one of the lowest potential days for a film to bring in audience, the only explanation that one has is that this could be the way to help fetch good word of mouth a day before the real week begins on Friday. In fact Thursday could well be considered akin to that of ‘Paid Previews’

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections [1090 screens] of Secret Superstar on Day 18 (Sunday).

Australia box office
4,927 USD [Rs. 3.18 lacs] from 9 screens

New Zealand box office
857 USD [Rs. 55,451] from 4 screens

