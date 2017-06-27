Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.06.2017 | 1:02 PM IST

Box Office: Salman Khan’s Tubelight 3.1 mil. [Rs. 19.98 cr.] USD in its opening weekend in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Tubelight

The Salman Khan starrer Tubelight released across 1200 screens in the overseas market last week. After opening to mixed responses the film which despite the pre-Eid lull began on a decent note has seen a growth in collections.

While in the domestic markets Tubelight has been growing steadily, in the overseas territories as well the Kabir Khan directed film has enjoyed a similar trend. In fact, the opening weekend collections of Tubelight which are pegged at approximately USD 3.1 million [Rs. 19.97 cr] which is in the same range as what Kaabil collected in the same period.

Tubelight Overseas box office at a glance:

UK & Ireland: £261421 [Rs. 2.15 cr] from 154 screens

Australia: A$ 306784 [Rs. 1.5 cr] from 43 screens

New Zealand: NZ$ 174565 [Rs. 82 lakhs] from 35 screens

Malaysia: MYR 136416 [Rs. 20.52 lakhs] from 17 screens

USA: $ 757472 [Rs. 4.89 cr] from 342 screens

Canada: $ 169344 [Rs. 1.1 cr] from 30 screens

