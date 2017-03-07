Box Office: Rangoon grosses 16.01 mil. PKR [Rs. 1.01 cr.] at the Pakistan box office

The Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangna Ranaut starrer Rangoon that tells the story of a love triangle set during the era of the Second World War released a while back in February. In the domestic market the film which received mixed reviews from the critics has not found much appreciation from the audience as well, resulting in a rather low key box officer performance.
Similarly in the overseas markets as well Rangoon has seen a rather tepid response with overall collections remaining low. In the overseas market of Pakistan as well, where usually Bollywood films featuring big star names are lapped up by the audience Rangoon has had a tough time posting decent collection figures. In fact, Rangoon has managed to rake in just PKR 16.01 million [Rs. 1.01 cr] in this region, which is drastically lower than any of the previously released big ticket Bollywood films.
Going by the current collections of the film, it seems rather unlikely that Rangoon will manage to post any better collections in the days to come.