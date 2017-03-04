Box Office: Rangoon Day 9 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Rangoon (6)

After last week’s multiple releases, this week we see the much talked about Vishal Bhardwaj’s film RANGOON. Though the film starring Saif Ali KhanKangna Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor which is set in the World War II era has been in the news of late, will its somewhat dark theme settle well with the audience is the question of the hour.

In the overseas markets, it has collected approx. 1.11 mil. USD [Rs. 7.45 cr.] in its opening weekend.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Rangoon on Day 9 (Saturday).

Australia box office
2,797 USD [Rs. 1.86 lacs] from 7 screens

New Zealand box office
825 USD [Rs. 55,057] from 2 screens

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma makes her ‘debut’ as rapper…

Sayani Gupta

Sayani Gupta to play a 14 year old in Jagga…

Bony

Boney Kapoor’s twitter account hacked by…

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reacts to the death threats…

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan will play a dwarf unlike…

Akshay Kumar to launch Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Machine news

Akshay Kumar to launch Tu Cheez Badi Hai…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification