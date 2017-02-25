Box Office: Rangoon Day 2 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Rangoon (24)

After last week’s multiple releases, this week we see the much talked about Vishal Bhardwaj’s film RANGOON. Though the film starring Saif Ali KhanKangna Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor which is set in the World War II era has been in the news of late, will its somewhat dark theme settle well with the audience is the question of the hour.

At the domestic box office, RANGOON opened on a rather dull note, collecting Rs. 6.07 crores on Day 1

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Rangoon on Day 2 (Saturday).

Australia box office
14,459 USD [Rs. 9.63 lacs] from 17 screens

New Zealand box office
5,565 USD [Rs. 3.70 lacs] from 8 screens

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

Shahid-Kapoor-and-Mira-Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput seek blessings…

Tabu

Here’s why Tabu turned down Golmaal Again

Lipstick

Lipstick Under My Burkha controversy takes…

Salman

WOW! Salman Khan sings for a Marathi film

Mahesh Bhatt

SHOCKING: Mahesh Bhatt to bring Pakistani…

Ram Gopal Varma

Will Ram Gopal Varma bring an NOC from Bal…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification