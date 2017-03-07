Box Office: Rangoon Day 11 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Rangoon Day 5 in overseas

After last week’s multiple releases, this week we see the much talked about Vishal Bhardwaj’s film RANGOON. Though the film starring Saif Ali Khan, Kangna Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor which is set in the World War II era has been in the news of late, will its somewhat dark theme settle well with the audience is the question of the hour.

In the overseas markets, it has collected approx. 1.11 mil. USD [Rs. 7.45 cr.] in its opening weekend.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Rangoon on Day 11 (Monday).

Australia box office
710 USD [Rs. 47,320] from 6 screens

New Zealand box office
228 USD [Rs. 15,195] from 7 screens

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

Nikhil Uzgare

“Rock music does not pay your bills”- Nikhil…

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu accused of unprofessional…

Alia Bhatt records a ‘selfie’ song in her voice

SCOOP: Alia Bhatt records a ‘selfie’ song in…

Lion actor Sunny Pawar to share screen space with Demi Moore and Richa Chadda in Love Sonia

Lion actor Sunny Pawar to share screen space…

Sanjay Dutt to sign Torbaz based on suicide bombers

Sanjay Dutt to commence work on Torbaz after…

Actress-Alia-Bhatt-Loking-Hot-at-Filmfare-Awards-Image-3

Alia Bhatt bows down to fans’ request for…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification