Box Office: Rangoon Day 10 in overseas

After last week’s multiple releases, this week we see the much talked about Vishal Bhardwaj’s film RANGOON. Though the film starring Saif Ali Khan, Kangna Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor which is set in the World War II era has been in the news of late, will its somewhat dark theme settle well with the audience is the question of the hour.
In the overseas markets, it has collected approx. 1.11 mil. USD [Rs. 7.45 cr.] in its opening weekend.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Rangoon on Day 10 (Sunday).
Australia box office
2,456 USD [Rs. 1.63 lacs] from 10 screens
New Zealand box office
313 USD [Rs. 20,888] from 2 screens