Box Office: Rangoon Day 1 in overseas; slightly better opening at the Australia box office than OK Jaanu

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Rangoon Day 1 in overseas

After last week’s multiple releases, this week we see the much talked about Vishal Bhardwaj’s film RANGOON. Though the film starring Saif Ali KhanKangna Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor which is set in the World War II era has been in the news of late, will its somewhat dark theme settle well with the audience is the question of the hour.

At the domestic box office, RANGOON opened on a rather dull note, with occupancy rates during morning shows being pegged at 10- 15%.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Rangoon on Day 1 (Friday).

Australia box office
14,684 USD [Rs. 9.79 lacs] from 21 screens

The opening of Rangoon at the Australia box office is slightly better than OK Jaanu which collected 11,269 USD [Rs. 7.68 lacs] from 14 screens on Day 1, however the average per screen is lower than Ok Jaanu.

