Box Office: Rangoon collects 6.07 crores on Day 1

By Joginder Tuteja
On its first day, Rangoon has collected Rs. 6.07 crore at the Box Office. The film was never pitched as the kind which would entice huge beeline of audiences on the first day itself and hence the expectation too was to have the first day numbers in the range of 7-9 crore. That said, the collections are lower than this range and now all eyes are on whether there would be a jump today and tomorrow.

The film did have a better response in the evening and night shows though, something which helped bring in some sort of momentum into the collections. The morning and afternoon shows were quite subdued since the film wasn’t designed as the kind that would bring masses (and youth in particular) at the start of the day. However, it get better later in the day.

The reviews for the Vishal Bhardwaj directed film have ranged from decent to good to very good and now one waits to see if this further entices audiences to step in.

