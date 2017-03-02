Box Office: Rangoon collects 1 cr on Day 6

The Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangna Ranaut starrer Rangoon released last week. After receiving not so positive reviews the film didn’t fare to well with the audience too. Apparently the low audience turn out is being attributed to the rather dark and dated theme of the film that revolves around a love triangle set during the Second World War.
Still in its first week at the domestic box office, Rangoon that didn’t have a great start has witnessed sever drop in collections over the weekdays. In fact the film has managed to rake in just Rs. 1 cr on its sixth day, plainly showing that despite the promotions the audience have been rejecting the film outright.
Made on a massive budget, Rangoon that has recreated an entire era has definitely turned out as one of the biggest disasters so far, especially since the total collection of the film stands at just Rs. 21.57.