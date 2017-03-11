Box Office: Rangoon collects 1.75 cr in Week 2; total collections 20.65 cr

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Rangoon (25)

The Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangna Ranaut starrer Rangoon released a while back. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj the film which started off on a rather dull note has had a tough time at the box office. In fact the less than appreciative reviews and the general audience disdain have proved disastrous for the film.

In fact, in its second week running Rangoon drew in Rs. 0.55 cr on weekdays [Day 11 to 14] and another Rs. 1.2 cr over the weekend [Day 8 to 10] for a total of Rs. 1.75 cr in the whole week. With this the total collections of Rangoon, that tells the story of a love triangle set during the era of the Second World War, paint a rather dismal picture of a cumulative total of just Rs. 20.65 cr.

Going by the current trend, Rangoon can easily be certified as one of the biggest disasters this year, especially considering the fact that even Ok Jaanu did manage to at least turn a profit for its makers.

