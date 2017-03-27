Box Office: Raees Week 4 collections at the Egyptian box office

The Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role released four weeks ago in the territories of Egypt and Jordan. Though the film hit screens much later here, it did manage to do well at the box office.
Now in its fourth week at the Egyptian box office, the collections of Raees have seen a drastic drop. After raking in EGP 33,218 [Rs. 1.19 lakhs] in its third week, Raees has managed to draw a further EGP 5,904 [Rs. 21,096], which is more than a 82% drop in collections since its third week.
With the fourth week collections, the total earnings of Raees at the Egyptian box office currently stand at EGP 228,847 [Rs. 8.20 lakhs]. Interestingly though in terms of ranking, the film has risen to the 18th spot as compared to being ranked 24th during its third week.