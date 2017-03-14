Box Office: Raees Week 2 collections at Egyptian box office

Back in January we saw the release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. Though the film which featured the actor as a Gujrati gang lord released alongside the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil it managed to hold its own at the domestic box office. Similarly in the overseas markets as well, Raees did brisk business. But in the overseas territory of Egypt the film witnessed a delayed release hitting screens in February.
Now in its second week in the Egyptian market we take a look at the collections of Raees. Though the collections of the film have witnessed a massive drop from the first week, it still managed to rake in EGP 62,046 [Rs. 2.35 lakhs] and was ranked 23rd at the box office. With this, Raees’ has collected EGP 189,725 [Rs. 7.18 lakhs] till date.
Though Raees still is one of the few Bollywood films to release in this territory the overall collections of the film as compared to other overseas markets is rather low, especially considering the film features Shah Rukh Khan.
Summary of Raees at the Egyptian box office
Week 1 – 127,679 EGP [Rs. 5.26 lakhs]
Week 2 – 62,046 EGP [Rs. 2.35 lakhs]