Box Office: Raees Week 1 collections at Egyptian box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees to release in Egypt and Jordan today news

Last week we had reported that the Rahul Dholakia directed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that had released in India on January 25 would be releasing in Egypt and Jordan as well almost a month later. In fact Shah Rukh Khan even posted on Instagram confirming the same saying, “Raees releases in Egypt & Jordan today. Hope u all enjoy it & thanks for watching Indian films. My love to u all.”

Now a week after it released in the overseas market of Egypt we take a look at the box office collections of Raees in this territory.  Ranked 18 at the Egyptian box office, Raaes has grossed approx. 127,679 EGP [Rs. 5.26 lakhs] in its opening weekend.

Though Raees does not rank as one of the highest grossing films in this territory it has managed to become of the few Bollywood films to release in this market.

