Box Office: Raees reaches 122.36 crore in extended Week One, collects 6.25 on Day 9

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees has reached Rs. 122.36 crore in its extended Week One of nine days. The film opened on a terrific note and then peaked further on the Republic Day holiday. Rest of the weekend stayed positive as well. Hold over the weekdays was decent, though given the kind of push that the weekend had demonstrated; one expected the numbers to be much higher. Still, in the face of competition, Raees managed to hold its stance and eventually managed to have a week which is in line with the expectations that at least Shah Rukh Khan and his team carried.
The film gains from the fact that there is no new competition in the second week. Also, it is still playing on a very large number of screens and that would help even decent occupancy result in fair numbers. The second weekend holds the key for the lifetime collections that would be eventually achieved by the Rahul Dholakia’s film. In its last week too, the majority of collections came over the weekend and same is expected in the current week as well.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale had brought in Rs. 148 crore at the Box Office in a clash and now Raees too would see a photo finish with the same number.