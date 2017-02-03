Box Office: Raees grosses 11.02 mil. USD [74.03 cr.] in overseas

The Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets. The film faced competition from the Sanjay Gupta directed Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that also hit the screens this week.
According to reports, Raees has grossed approx. 11.02 mil. USD [Rs. 74.03 cr.] crores in overseas in just 8 days of its release.
The territory wise breakup is as follows
Australia – 570,592 USD [Rs. 3.83 cr.]
New Zealand – 161,579 USD [Rs. 1.08 cr.]
United Kingdom – 1,161,360 USD [Rs. 7.80 cr.]
U.S.A – 2,121,439 USD [Rs. 14.25 cr.]
Canada – 582,488 USD [Rs. 3.91 cr.]
U.A.E/G.C.C – 11.02 mil. AED [Rs. 20.43 cr.] – First 4 days only