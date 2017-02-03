Box Office: Raees grosses 11.02 mil. USD [74.03 cr.] in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Raees grosses 11.02 mil. USD [74.03 cr.] in overseas

The Rahul Dholakia directed film Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan saw a simultaneous release in both the overseas and domestic markets. The film faced competition from the Sanjay Gupta directed Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that also hit the screens this week.

According to reports, Raees has grossed approx. 11.02 mil. USD [Rs. 74.03 cr.] crores in overseas in just 8 days of its release.

The territory wise breakup is as follows

Australia – 570,592 USD [Rs. 3.83 cr.]

New Zealand – 161,579 USD [Rs. 1.08 cr.]

United Kingdom – 1,161,360 USD [Rs. 7.80 cr.]

U.S.A – 2,121,439 USD [Rs. 14.25 cr.]

Canada – 582,488 USD [Rs. 3.91 cr.]

U.A.E/G.C.C – 11.02 mil. AED [Rs. 20.43 cr.] – First 4 days only

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Saiyami Kher roped in to endorse Adidas Running news

Saiyami Kher roped in to endorse Adidas…

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu to kickstart Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and…

Govinda-1

Govinda to launch a chain of restaurants…

BMC, Police to carry forward

BMC, Police to carry forward legal…

Shah-Rukh-Khan-set-to

Shah Rukh Khan set to return to television…

Irrfan-Khan

Irrfan Khan signed up as brand ambassador…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification