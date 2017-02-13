Box Office: Raees falls short of Kaabil; collects 1.65 cr. in the third weekend

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Last month we witnessed the clash between Raees and Kaabil with both the films going head to head at the box office. Now weeks on, we take a look at the third weekend collections of Raees to analyse how well the film performed.

In this box office report we take a look at the third weekend collections of Raees while comparing the same to the collections of Kaabil within the same time frame. Surprisingly, despite the fact that Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following, the collections of Raees which had opened on a higher note, are comparatively lower than Kaabil.

In fact, while Kaabil collected Rs. 2.65 cr, Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees managed to collect Rs. 1.65 cr, considerably lower than Kaabil.

Third Weekend box office at a glance

Raees
Friday – 0.3 cr.
Saturday – 0.55 cr.
Sunday – 0.8 cr.
Total – 1.65 cr.

Kaabil
Friday – 0.55 cr.
Saturday – 0.9 cr.
Sunday – 1.2 cr.
Total – 2.65 cr.

