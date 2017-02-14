Box Office: Raees falls short of the 300 cr. mark worldwide; becomes the highest worldwide grosser of 2017

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has been making waves at the Indian box office. After opening on a high note, the film that faced competition from the other release Kaabil managed to hold its own. In the overseas markets as well Raees shared a similar fate, fast emerging as the highest earner of the year.
In this special report we take a look at the worldwide collections Raees while comparing the same to previously released films of 2017. Though the total worldwide collections of Raees fall short of crossing the Rs. 300 crore mark, the final tally is approximately Rs. 271.33 cr. However, despite this Raees still manages to feature as the highest worldwide grosser of 2017, managing to surpass the other releases this year like, Kaabil that collected Rs. 167.11 cr, Jolly LLB 2 that collected Rs. 88cr and Ok Jaanu that collected Rs. 39.19 cr.
However, when compared to All Time releases, Raees ranks as the eighteenth highest all time worldwide grosser coming in just below Dabangg 2 at that had collected Rs. 279 crores.